Russia’s latest Starlink satellite jammer shows high efficiency — expert

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s latest electronic warfare system Volna Kupol Garant (Wave Dome Guarantor) developed to jam US-made Starlink satellite communications used by the Ukrainian military demonstrates high efficiency in the Russian army’s local tactical operations, technical and information security expert Sergey Trukhachev told TASS.

Some media outlets reported earlier that Russian troops were using the Volna Kupol Garant EW system to jam US-made Starlink satellite communications of the Ukrainian army in the special military operation zone.

"In this regard, it should be made clear that this system does not switch off Starlink communications as such but instead ‘stuns’ a particular satellite for the duration of its flight over the area of the system’s operation. This proves to be quite a successful measure to counter satellite communications in local tactical operations and it shows high efficiency because we reliably jam specific frequencies used by the enemy," the expert explained.

The Volna Kupol Garant electronic warfare system normally consists of eight satellite dishes, he added.

"Nonetheless, this is quite an upgradeable and modifiable system that can be mounted on military hardware," he said.