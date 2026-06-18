West's statements about DPRK's denuclearization are attack on constitution — official

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. Western attempts to raise the issue of North Korea's denuclearization are an attack on the DPRK's constitution, Kim Yo Jong, the head of a department at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea has said in statement quoted by the KCNA news agency.

According to her, at the G7 summit held in France, the US and other Western countries repeated their "anachronistic assertion about denuclearization." She emphasized that the G7, the chief culprit of destroying global peace and security and the international nuclear non-proliferation system, has neither the qualifications to discuss the sovereign option of the DPRK nor the right to deny it. Kim Yo Jong characterized the G7's actions as an excess of authority and a direct violation of the DPRK constitution, and resolutely denounced and rejected them in the most explicit tone. She also stated that the issue of denuclearization is "an irreversibly finalized agenda" for Pyongyang, and its repeated discussion only demonstrates Western countries' lack of understanding of the reality.

The statement emphasized that nuclear weapons, acquired by the DPRK as a means of self-defense amid a constant external threat, "are powerful means of defending sovereignty and a cornerstone for ensuring peace."

Kim Yo Jong noted that possessing nuclear weapons for self-defense and deterrence is a fundamental right of the DPRK, which the country does not intend to renounce.

"Denuclearization" is a line of "no retreat" that can never be crossed. In any case, anyone who tries to hurt the core interests of a nuclear weapons state would make the worst option of inviting disaster," Kim Yo Jong emphasized.