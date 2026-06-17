Trump thanks Putin, Xi for Russian, Chinese attitude to US war with Iran

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump thanked his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, for their countries’ stance regarding the US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

"I want to thank China President Xi. I was with him, and he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it. And I want to thank Vladimir Putin. He was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us," he told reporters at a news conference that followed the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains.

US, Iranian and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the sides will discuss Tehran's nuclear program during a 60-day ceasefire. He also said the US maritime blockade of Iran ended on June 15 and that an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, had been agreed upon.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28.