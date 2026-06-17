Russia to continue special op in response to attack on bus with kids — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia will respond to the Ukrainian attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk Region by continuing its special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT.

"Our response is the continuation of the special military operation in order to protect our country and our population from such terrorist acts," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On June 17, the Ukrainian armed forces used a fixed-wing drone to strike a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in Russia's Bryansk Region. A woman accompanying the young athletes was killed in the attack. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, eight people were hospitalized, including six children. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges.