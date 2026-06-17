Trump confirms signing of US-Iran memorandum

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

"It’s signed," he said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I signed it in Versailles," Trump told reporters, adding: "Just signed it."

Earlier, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer said, citing a US official, that the presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed the memorandum. Axios reporter Barak Ravid, in turn, said that "President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles." According to the journalist, "a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries."