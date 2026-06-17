LUGANSK, June 17. /TASS/. Russian troops are successfully advancing northwest of Rodinskoye near Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our fighters are currently operating in the northwestern direction from Rodinskoye - in the Belitskoye area. So our troops will continue to advance in this sector, near Rodinskoye," he said.

In April, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that fighters of the Russian Battlegroup Center were advancing in the direction of Dobropolye and were continuing battles for Belitskoye. Belitskoye is located approximately 10 km from Dobropolye.