Vessel comes under attack off Yemeni coast — UKMTO

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. Unidentified people on boats have fired at a vessel off the coast of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center under the Royal Navy said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 105NM northeast of Aden, Yemen," the organization said in a statement. "A vessel has been approached to within four meters and fired upon by two skiffs with an unknown number of armed persons on board."

"The vessel has deployed security team and returned fire. The suspect skiffs have now disengaged and are in excess 4NM of the vessel," the statement reads.

It said that authorities are investigating the matter. Vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution.

On June 15, UKMTO issued reports about two similar incident off the Yemeni coast. In one incident, a group of people tried to board a container vessel, in the other - fired a round from a grenade launcher at a tanker.