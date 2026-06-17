MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia must continue informing the international community about the atrocities committed by the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT.

Peskov suggested that European capitals would once again ignore the tragedy caused by the Kiev regime's actions – the Ukrainian attack on a bus carrying children in Russia's Bryansk Region. However, he stressed that this should not discourage Moscow.

"On the contrary, we must continue telling the whole world about these atrocities," Peskov said.