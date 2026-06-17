Russia-ASEAN summit gathered global majority, unlike G7 summit in France — expert

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The Russia-ASEAN summit, in contrast to the Group of Seven (G7) summit, convened a majority of the global community in Kazan, Kirill Babayev, Director of the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (ICCA) at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum.

"One of my colleagues from an ASEAN country remarked today that we represent a vast world, whereas the G7 countries embody a smaller segment," Babayev noted. "It’s encouraging to see such an understanding emerging in Southeast Asia. Today, the global majority is gathering here in Kazan." He highlighted that the concurrent timing of the Russia-ASEAN summit with the G7 summit underscores this contrast.

Babayev emphasized that the global majority advocates for a multipolar world, recognizing that the majority of the global GDP and technological innovation now stems from Asian nations. "ASEAN countries are fully aware of the rising influence of the Global South," he said.

Babayev clarified that this shift does not imply a desire for confrontation with G7 nations. Rather, it sends a clear message: a multipolar world is inevitable, and G7 countries should consider embracing this reality by integrating fully into the new global order.

TASS is the official information partner of the Russia-ASEAN business forum.