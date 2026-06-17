Kiev deliberately targeted bus with Belarusian children — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime must have intentionally attacked the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region, because drone operators always have a clear view of their target, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Even before the investigation, it is already obvious that this was a deliberate attack. Drone operators clearly see the target. This was not a military vehicle. This was a bus transporting civilians, in this case children. This is yet another crime committed by the Kiev regime," he said in a comment to RT.

The Ukrainian army used fixed-wing drones to strike a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in the Bryansk Region on Wednesday. A woman accompanying the athletes was killed as a result of the attack. The Belarusian Health Ministry reported that eight injured people were hospitalized, including six children. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on terrorism.