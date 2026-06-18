Russia, ASEAN to explore ways to improve cooperation under sanctions — business council

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will explore opportunities to work more effectively under sanctions, ASEAN Business Advisory Council Co-Chair and Chairman of EXIM Bank Malaysia Dato' Sharon Wardini Mohdzani told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"I think there is greater interest in definitely expanding and deepening our cooperation," he said in response to a question about relations between Russia and ASEAN countries amid sanctions pressure from the West.

Speaking about the overall dynamics of investment relations between Russia and ASEAN countries in recent years, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council co-chair noted that there are certain challenges for Russian investors. He believes people in ASEAN understand it, and will look at whether there are any ways to make it more feasible.

The Russia-ASEAN Summit is being held in Kazan on June 17-18. The Russia-ASEAN Business Forum is taking place as part of the summit. TASS is the forum's information partner.