US seeks to widen Abraham agreements participants through deal with Iran — Trump

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The United States expects to expand the number of participants in the Abraham Accords thanks to the peace deal with Iran, President Donald Trump said at a press conference after a Group of Seven summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

“The expansion of the Abraham Accords is the other thing that we hope we’re going to get [as a result of signing the deal with Iran],” he said.

According to him, Washington would especially like to see Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Agreements.

“I think Saudi Arabia, if they lead the way, they’d be doing themselves a big favor, because everybody’s in it, and they never got out. Nobody ever got out,” Trump said. “You think maybe during the war they were all afraid of Iran, and that’s why we ended up with the original members.”

The Abraham Agreements were signed between Israel and some Arab countries with the mediation of the United States in 2020-2021. In 2020, relations with Israel were normalized by Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, Sudan announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Before the agreements, Israel established diplomatic relations only with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 among the Arab nations. Last August, Trump called on all states in the Middle East to join the Abraham Accords. In his opinion, this will ensure peace in the region.