Drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s southern Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 18. /TASS/. A drone attack killed a civilian and injured two others in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"A drone attack killed a civilian and injured two others in the town of Gukovo. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The two injured people have been taken to hospital. They are in moderate condition, and doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," he wrote on the Max messaging app.

The strike also damaged a locomotive and caused two commercial facilities to catch fire, the governor added.