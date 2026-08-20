Trump says blockade of Hormuz Strait was successful, now it is open

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that the United States’ naval blockade of Iran has been successful, and now the Strait of Hormuz is open to navigation.

"Right now, the Strait [of Hormuz] is open. A lot of boats are coming through. People aren't reporting that, and that may slow down a little bit at some point. But right now a lot of boats are coming through. The naval blockade has been extremely effective. <…> The blockade has been 100% successful. No boats have gotten into Iran, but they are getting in for other places. But we'll see," he told reporters.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for 25% of global oil trade and around 20% of liquefied natural gas trade.