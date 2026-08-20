Russia, China to oppose Japan’s attempts to obtain nuclear weapons — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing insist that the foundations of the post-war international order are indisputable and will resolutely oppose Japan’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an article for TASS.

"Beijing and Moscow think it necessary to remain highly vigilant and to resolutely oppose Japan's accelerated remilitarization and its pursuit of nuclear weapons," the diplomat emphasized. "We must not allow historical truth to be forgotten and the boundaries of justice to be eroded. The foundations of the post-war international order are indisputable."

According to the Chinese ambassador, Russia and China are ready to consolidate efforts with other countries that honor historical justice and international law "to defend the right understanding of the history of World War II, resolutely thwart any attempts to revive Japanese militarism, safeguard the hard-won peace, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order."