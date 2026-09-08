Russia, Saudi Arabia committed to close coordination within OPEC+

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Riyadh reaffirmed their commitment to continuing close coordination within OPEC+, which is particularly important under current conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"In the context of economic cooperation, we reaffirmed our commitment to continuing close coordination within OPEC+ to ensure a balance between supply and demand on the global energy market. This is particularly important under current conditions. Russia and Saudi Arabia, as co-chairs of this group of countries, will consistently pursue the approaches they have agreed upon," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov added that during the talks the sides also discussed in detail key aspects of trade and economic cooperation. "We are pleased that trade turnover increased significantly last year, by almost 40%, and we have a mutual interest in doing everything possible to maintain this pace. We assign a particularly important role in this regard to the Joint Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation," the minister said.