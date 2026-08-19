Over 30 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged 34 shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, the DPR government said.

"Thirty-four armed attacks by the Ukrainian army was reported during past day. We received additional data about casualties among civilians: one person was killed and three others were wounded in Donetsk on August 18, and one civilian was wounded in the Krasnoarmeisk municipality on July 26," it said.

Five houses, six civilian infrastructure facilities, several trucks, passenger cars and other vehicles were damaged. Thirty-four rounds were fired.