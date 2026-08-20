LUGANSK, August 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army uses the entire civilian infrastructure in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for military purposes, having turned them into "ghost cities," military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, as far as I know, have become ghost cities, with practically no civilian activity there. Ukrainian militants are currently converting absolutely everything to ensure their security. In other words, they are using civilian facilities for military purposes, thereby violating international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibits the use of civilian facilities, including those where civilians are staying, for military purposes. These facilities cannot be used for military operations, but that does not stop Kiev," he told TASS.

The Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is a key logistics center for the Ukrainian army in Donbass, with rail and motor routes for supplying its units running across it.

Marochko told TASS earlier that there is practically no civilian population in Ukraine-occupied Druzhkovka, with the humanitarian situation in the city being next to critical.