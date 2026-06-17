MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has set itself the aim of drawing Belarus into a regional conflict and is resorting to various provocations to achieve this, Konstantin Ryzhak, a member of the Courage and Bravery Council of the All-Russia Organization "Officers of Russia" and a veteran of the special military operation, has told TASS.

"The Kiev regime has set a clear task of drawing Belarus into the conflict, and is taking all actions in based on this aim," he said while commenting on the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a bus carrying a Belarusian children's soccer team. Ryzhak added that this logic includes personal attacks by Kiev authorities on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, violations of the republic's airspace by Ukrainian drones, cooperation with the so-called Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's visit to Kiev, and the actions of the Konstanty Kalinowski Belarusian Nationalist Battalion, part of the Ukrainian armed forces. He noted that this incident is not the first attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on children, recalling Ukraine’s targeted strikes on a playground in the Belgorod Region and repeated attacks in the Zaporozhye Region. "Hence this new bloody provocation, this attack on young Belarusian football players in the Bryansk Region," the officer explained.

According to the veteran, the Kiev regime is acting immorally within the conflict and is completely unbound by human notions of good and evil, which is why it is targeting children. "As Adolf Hitler once said, 'I liberate my soldiers from the chimera called conscience.' Similarly, our enemy in this conflict is not bound by conscience or any human concepts. That is why this is yet another bloody crime," Ryzhak concluded.

Today, Ukrainian terrorists used a fixed wing UAV to attack a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team on their way to Gelendzhik for a vacation. The targeted strike killed a woman accompanying the team, a Belarusian citizen. Eight people, including six minors, were injured in the attack. All victims were quickly taken to the hospital, where they received the necessary medical care. The remaining passengers will soon be returned home.