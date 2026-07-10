The Rolling Stones release 25th studio album "Foreign Tongues"

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. British rock band The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new album titled "Foreign Tongues." The group’s 25th studio album, released as the band celebrates its 64th anniversary this year, went on sale Friday and is now available on major streaming platforms.

The 1-hour, 2-minute album features 14 tracks. The cover was created by artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, known for his composite collage-style portraits featuring disfigured faces. In his signature style, he depicted three members of the legendary rock act - 82-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger, 82-year-old guitarist Keith Richards, and 79-year-old guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The Official Charts Company, which compiles and publishes music charts in the United Kingdom, wrote on the album's release that the Stones are "once again doing what they do best: serving up swagger, snarl and stadium-sized rock’n’roll with a knowing wink."

The band released their previous album in October 2023. It was titled "Hackney Diamonds" and became their first album of original songs in 18 years. The 12-track record immediately shot to number one on the UK charts, where it stayed for two weeks. This 25th studio album, produced by Andrew Watt, features legendary musicians such as Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Robert Smith, and Chad Smith.

The Rolling Stones remain themselves

According to critics, the album has every chance of topping the UK Albums Chart for the 15th time in the band's history. It is particularly noted that The Rolling Stones continue to create music that, while a synthesis of various genres, sounds like their signature product.

"After all, the Stones know what a Stones record should sound like. Their fidelity to the blues, R&B, and early rock & roll remains intact," American magazine Rolling Stone states.

"Elsewhere, Foreign Tongues demonstrates how the Stones have never stuck to one genre or style and yet always end up sounding just like themselves," the Times wrote.

"Foreign Tongues doesn’t match the holy run of albums that began with 1968’s Beggars Banquet, or later triumph Some Girls, but at their ages it’s remarkable - and paired with Hackney Diamonds, this is comfortably their best material in decades," the Guardian review says.

The Rolling Stones are considered one of the most successful bands in the history of rock music. The band has had 21 songs in the top ten of the British charts, and eight songs have reached the top. Over a career spanning more than half a century, the musicians have released about 50 studio and live albums, which have sold over 250 million copies worldwide.