No one injured as passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russia’s Sochi

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. No one was injured when a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane en route from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi to the northern city of Arkhangelsk made an emergency landing, a source in aviation services told TASS.

"The plane landed normally. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries," the source said.

A spokesperson for the Smartavia airline confirmed to TASS that no injuries had been reported. "There were 125 passengers and five crew members on board," the spokesperson added.