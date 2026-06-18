Russia welcomes agreement to end US-Iran conflict — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow has welcomed the agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at resolving their military conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

"We appreciate the remote agreement reached by the presidents of the United States and Iran - Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian - to bring an end to hostilities between the two nations," the ministry said.

"We note the strong mutual commitment demonstrated by Washington and Tehran to faithfully adhere to the terms outlined in the signed memorandum of understanding. We also commend the dedicated and effective efforts of Pakistani and Qatari mediators in facilitating negotiations and working toward a peaceful resolution," the Foreign Ministry added.