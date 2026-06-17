Iran, US officially agree on memorandum text — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. The text of a Iran-US memorandum has been officially agreed on and signed by both parties, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The text of an Iran-US memorandum has been officially agreed on as both parties signed it," Press TV quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Barak Ravid, Axios reporter and Israeli TV correspondent, wrote on X, citing US officials, that "the US and Iran have signed the memorandum of understanding for ending the war remotely on Wednesday and it is now in effect."

"President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles. A photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries," Ravid added.