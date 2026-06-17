England kicks off World Cup with victory over Croatia

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. England beat Croatia 4-2 in their World Cup opener in Dallas, Texas.

England’s goals were scored by Harry Kane (12th and 42nd minutes), Jude Bellingham (47th minute) and Marcus Rashford (85th minute), while Martin Baturina (36th minute) and Petar Musa (45+5 minutes) scored for Croatia. Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Kane has now taken his World Cup goal tally to ten, equaling the national team record.

England and Croatia are in Group L alongside Ghana and Panama, who are scheduled to play later. In their next matches, England will face Ghana, while Croatia will take on Panama.