Russian stock market declines at start of trading session

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing losses at the start of the main trading session on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan, in turn, rises after declining at the opening of the session.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.53% to 2,649.42 and 1,170.7 points respectively. The yuan lost 4.65 kopecks and reached 10.304 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had pared losses to 2,651.69 points, down 0.44%, while the RTS Index stood at 1,171.71 points, also falling by 0.44%.

At the same time, the yuan turned to growth and reached 10.402 rubles, rising by 5.2 kopecks.