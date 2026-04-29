More US companies to participate in SPIEF 2026 than 3 years ago — AmCham Russia

MINERALNYE VODY, April 29. /TASS/. A larger number of US companies plan to participate in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum than three years ago, though the figure remains lower than five years ago, Robert Agee, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), told TASS on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"They will definitely [participate]. We will have a commercial dialogue between Russia and America. <…> We are creating discussions between people from America and Russia about how to rebuild our cultural ties," he said.

Speaking on the scale of US business participation in SPIEF 2026, Agee noted it is "much lower" compared to previous years. "It's much lower now. It's good that some companies are participating. More than three years ago, but much less than five years ago. Businesses are still cautious," the head of AmCham Russia added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 3-6, 2026.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.