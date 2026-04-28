UAE to continue cooperating with partners in resources development — state agency

TUNIS, April 28. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates will continue interacting with partners in development of resources after the withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, WAM state agency said.

The decision to withdraw "does not alter the UAE’s commitment to global market stability or its approach based on cooperation with producers and consumers. Rather, it enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs," the state agency said.

Following the exit from OPEC and OPEC+, "the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions," it noted.

"With a large and competitive resource base, the UAE will continue working with partners to develop resources, supporting economic growth and diversification," WAM added.