Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Europe down 20% during heating season — IEA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia reduced pipeline gas supplies to the European Union by 20%, or by 2.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), during the past heating season, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Gas Market Report.

"Russia’s piped gas supplies to the European Union fell by more than 20% (or 2.5 bcm) y-o-y in the 2025/26 heating season. The decline was most pronounced in Q4 2025, reflecting the y-o-y impact of the end of gas transit via Ukraine. Exports to Turkey fell by 30% (or 3.7 bcm) y-o-y during October-February," the report said.

Therefore, the share of Russian pipeline gas in Europe’s gas demand for this period amounted to about 7%, down from 8.5% in the previous year, the IEA noted.