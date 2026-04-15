North Korea’s nuclear weapons production capabilities increase significantly — IAEA

SEOUL, April 15. /TASS/. North Korea's nuclear weapons production capabilities have increased significantly, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said during a visit to Seoul.

He stated that while the agency had not conducted inspections at North Korean facilities since 2009, it had been monitoring the country’s nuclear activities through satellite imagery and external analysis. He confirmed a "rapid increase" in operations at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, including the five-megawatt reactor and light water reactor. "All of them point to a very serious increase in the capabilities of the DPRK in the area of nuclear weapons production, which is estimated at a few dozen warheads," the IAEA chief said. The agency also notes that North Korea’s nuclear program has made a qualitative leap.

Grossi also stated that he has no reason to believe that Russia could transfer nuclear technology applicable to the military to North Korea. The South Korean media sometimes speculates that this is the case. "We haven't seen anything in particular in that regard. [The bilateral documents] mentioned civilian nuclear energy projects, but there was nothing related to nuclear weapons," the IAEA chief said. He said he hoped that this cooperation will remain limited to the peaceful sphere and not evolve into the development of nuclear arms. "But it's too early to draw a final conclusion," he added.

In 2024, North Korea and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. It stipulates that the countries will develop cooperation and exchanges, as well as joint research, including in the field of "peaceful nuclear energy.".