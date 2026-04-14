Kazakhstan’s oil production in January-March amounts to 19.7 mln tons — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, April 14. /TASS/. Oil production in Kazakhstan in January-March 2026 amounted to 19.7 mln tons, which is lower than in the same period last year, the republic's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"Oil and gas condensate production amounted to 19.7 million tons in the reporting period, or 80.2% to the same period last year," he said at a government meeting.

"Oil exports for the first three months totaled 15.3 mln tons, or 78.5% to the same period in 2025. The forecast for 2026 is 76 mln tons," the minister said.

Kazakhstan’s oil production in 2025 reached 99.5 mln tons, while oil exports totaled 78.7 mln tons.