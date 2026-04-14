IMF raises Russia’s GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 1.1%

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its forecast for Russia’s GDP growth in 2026 by 0.3 percentage points to 1.1%, according to its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The forecast for Russia’s economic growth in 2027 has also been revised upward by 0.1 percentage points to 1.1%. Russia’s GDP growth in 2025 stood at 1%, according to IMF data.

Higher commodity prices are expected to lead to an upward revision of Russia’s economic growth forecast for 2026 compared to the January estimate by 0.3 percentage points, to 1.1%, while growth in 2027 is also projected at 1.1%, the organization’s analysts noted.

According to IMF estimates, inflation in Russia reached 8.7% in 2025, will decline to 5.6% in 2026, and to 4.3% in 2027. The unemployment rate stood at 2.2% last year and is expected to rise to 2.4% this year and to 2.6% next year.