African states interested in receiving Russian products directly from country

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Representatives of the African continent are interested in receiving Russian products directly from the Russian Federation, Rosmorport General Director Sergey Pylin told reporters.

"We have held talks with representatives from the African continent. They are very interested in Russian products and goods being shipped directly from Russia to Africa, rather than through third countries," he said.

Southeast Africa has invited Russia to participate in the restoration and expansion of port infrastructure, Pylin added.