Ukraine plans to build nuclear fuel production facility

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Energoatom plans to build a nuclear fuel production facility for nuclear power plants in the Nikolayev Region, the press service reported.

"This is a strategic decision that opens a new chapter in the history of the country’s nuclear energy sector. The project involves constructing a modern technological complex to produce fuel assemblies for Ukrainian nuclear power plants within the Yuzhnoukrainsk Urban Territorial Community," the company stated in a press release.

The complex will use technology from the US Westinghouse company. The Ukrainian government has approved the construction, though the timeline has not yet been announced.