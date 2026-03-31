Lukoil discovers seven new oil and gas fields in Russia

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Lukoil discovered seven new oil and gas fields and 27 deposits in Russia in 2025, according to the company’s report.

"In the reporting year, 27 deposits and seven new fields were discovered in Russia," the statement said.

At the same time, the success rate of exploration drilling increased from 81% a year earlier to 85%. "By the exploration drilling success rate indicator, Lukoil is among the leaders among Russian oil and gas companies," the report said.

The company obtained seven new hydrocarbon licenses last year. "During the reporting year, the group’s oil and gas asset portfolio was expanded with seven new licenses in traditional production regions. The expansion of the license portfolio took place through the acquisition of blocks in Western Siberia, the Perm region and the Volga region," the company noted. Lukoil emphasized that developed infrastructure allows for maximum synergy with existing assets, reduces exploration and development costs and accelerates the start of production.

As of the end of 2025, Lukoil held 597 licenses in Russia, 92% of which were for exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Lukoil also increased oil refining throughput at its refineries in Russia by 2.3% in 2025 to 41.7 mln tons, according to the company’s report. "Following the results of 2025, refining of crude feedstock at the group’s own refineries in Russia increased by 2.3% year-on-year and amounted to 41.7 mln tons," the report said.

The increase in refining volumes was mainly due to major maintenance work carried out – in 2024, the company noted.

The company increased proven hydrocarbon reserves in Russia by 425 mln barrels of oil equivalent in 2025. Following exploration and production drilling in 2025, Lukoil added 425 mln barrels of oil equivalent to its proven reserves in Russia. The largest increase was provided by assets in Western Siberia, the Caspian Sea and the Urals region, the report said.

The group’s proven hydrocarbon reserves in Russia under the SEC classification amounted to 12.7 bln barrels of oil equivalent as of the end of 2025, of which liquid hydrocarbons accounted for 78% and gas for 22%. The company’s proven hydrocarbon reserves life stands at 19 years. In Russia, the company’s liquid hydrocarbon reserves will last for 18 years, while gas reserves will last for 27 years.