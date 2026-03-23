Novatek inks preliminary contract with buyer in Vietnam — CEO

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Novatek has already signed a preliminary contract with a buyer in Vietnam and is ready to start liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries shortly, CEO of the Russian gas company Leonid Mikhelson said.

"Novatek is interested in LNG supplies to the Vietnamese market. We are holding relevant negotiations with buyers for more than five years, with a preliminary supply contract signed with one of them just recently. We are ready to start supplies in the near time," Mikhelson said.

The Russian gas producer is also interested in investments in infrastructural projects in Vietnam and is ready to facilitate projects of creating retail chains for sales of LNG in the country, the chief executive said.