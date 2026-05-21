Russia may export third-largest volume of grains and legumes in history this season

SIRIUS, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of grains and legumes in the current agricultural season running from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 are forecast at 61.8 mln metric tons, which would become the third-largest volume in the country’s history, according to a presentation by Igor Pavensky, head of the Rusagrotrans analytical center and chairman of the expert committee at the Union of Grain Exporters and Producers, shown at the All-Russian Grain Forum.

"Exports of grains and legumes in 2025/26 may reach 61.8 mln metric tons compared to 53.36 mln metric tons last season. This would be the third-largest volume after 2022-2023 and 2023-2024," the presentation said.

Wheat exports by the end of the season are forecast at about 46.5 mln metric tons, barley at 6.1 mln metric tons, corn at 5.1 mln metric tons and legumes at 3.4 mln metric tons.

The expert also said that soil moisture reserves remain at high or medium levels in virtually all grain-producing regions of Russia, creating conditions for high grain yields.