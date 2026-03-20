Lukoil posts net loss of $12.58 bln under IFRS for 2025

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Lukoil’s net loss under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2025 amounted to 1.059 trillion rubles ($12.58 bln), compared with a net profit of 851.5 bln rubles ($10.12 bln) a year earlier, according to the company’s financial statements.

The oil company’s revenue from sales (including excise taxes and export duties) declined to 3.767 trillion rubles ($44.76 bln) over the reporting period, compared with 4.42 trillion rubles ($52.53 bln) a year earlier. Profit before tax amounted to 219.3 bln rubles ($2.60 bln), compared with 1.106 trillion rubles ($13.14 bln) in 2024.

The company’s operating profit nearly halved to 526.6 bln rubles ($6.26 bln), compared with 1.057 trillion rubles ($12.56 bln) a year earlier.

The company also reported that following the loss of control over Lukoil International, the investment was fully written off, resulting in impairment losses recognized in 2025 totaling 1.667 trillion rubles ($19.81 bln).