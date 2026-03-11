Suspension of LNG exports from Qatar record long since 2008 — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Qatar is not exporting liquefied natural gas for five days in a row, Bloomberg reports, citing Kpler analytical firm data.

This is a record long pause since 2008 that threatens with a further rise in prices. Not a single LNG carrier left Ras Laffan industrial cluster during the last five days. Furthermore, not a single gas tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz after February 28, when the US and Israel started the military operation against Iran.

QatarEnergy suspended LNG production on March 2 because of Iranian strikes. Qatar accounts for about 20% of global LNG deliveries, with Asian countries being its main selling market.