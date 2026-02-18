Rosatom submits documents for Zaporozhye NPP Unit 6 licensing

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Documents for the operating license for Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been submitted to Russia’s nuclear watchdog Rostekhnadzor, CEO the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The documents for Unit 6 have already been submitted [to Rostekhnadzor]. <...> We are looking forward to start-up operations. As soon as the military and political situation allows, we will proceed directly to this work," the Rosatom head said during the licensing ceremony for Unit 2 of the Zaporozhye NPP.

Likhachev emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is monitoring the nuclear plant’s current status and readiness for launch.

According to Rosatom’s CEO, the issue of commercial operation of the Zaporozhye NPP remains pressing. "We understand that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant can play a special role in the energy supply of our, Russian, regions, and can become the subject of international commercial activity. Both American and European consumers have displayed interest in this electricity," Likhachev noted.

The Rosatom CEO said earlier that the latest rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was carried out smoothly and demonstrated Russia’s openness to discussing the plant’s operating conditions.