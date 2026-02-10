Russian companies already produce bioeconomy goods in demand for export — minister

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian companies are already producing bioeconomy products that are in demand, including on export markets, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Already today, companies in Russia are manufacturing enzyme preparations, starter cultures, protein concentrates and starch-based products that are in demand both domestically and for export," he said.

At the same time, more innovative product segments, such as protein derived from gas, biopolymers and biosynthetic fibers, are creating a foundation for technological leadership in the coming years, the minister noted.

He stressed that the national project on the bioeconomy envisions the creation in Russia of so-called cell biofactories capable of synthesizing various target compounds, which will enable flexible production and shorten the time required to bring new products to market in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food industries.

As part of the bioeconomy national project, Russia also plans to develop advanced platforms based on genetically modified microorganisms and enzyme systems in order to produce biofibers for use in the textile industry and medicine, Alikhanov said.

The minister identified the effective capitalization of Russia’s resource potential and positioning the country among the leaders of the global biotechnology market as the key objectives of the bioeconomy national project.

Alikhanov added that a comprehensive bioeconomy development concept, outlining the sector’s trajectory through 2050, is currently being drafted in Russia with the participation of the Kurchatov Institute research center.