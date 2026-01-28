Norilsk Nickel reports 3% drop in nickel production

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel lowered nickel production to 199,000 metric tons in 2025 because of the growing share of impregnated ore and the dip in high-grade ore as part of the processed feedstock, the Russian mining and metals company.

Copper production lost 2% to 425,000 metric tons due to the same reasons, the company noted. Production of platinum and palladium remained almost flat in annual terms in 2025. Norilsk Nickel produced 2.725 mln ounces of palladium (minus 1%) and 667,000 ounces of platinum (as in 2024) last year.

"In 2025, we produced nickel, copper and palladium in line with our annual forecast and slightly more platinum than expected. At the same time, compared to the last year, production of all metals slightly declined, except platinum, in consequence of temporary growth of the share of impregnated ore in production with the relatively smaller content of useful components," First Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Evgeny Fyodorov said.