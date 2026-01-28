Russia’s ready to contribute to overcoming challenges of 'global water bankruptcy' — ASI

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Replicating Russian engineering developments in water management on foreign markets is an important step in addressing global environmental challenges and strengthening the country's technological sovereignty. Georgy Belozyorov, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), told TASS.

Earlier, the UN published a new report stating that the world "has moved beyond a water crisis and into a state of global water bankruptcy." According to the study, approximately 3 billion people live in regions with declining or unstable water supplies, and approximately 2.2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water. Besides that, more than 30% of the glaciers' mass has disappeared.

"Today, the key task is not simply to increase capacity, but to reduce environmental impacts by implementing technological solutions that enable companies to consistently reduce their negative environmental impact. Russian engineering developments in water management are already demonstrating a high level of efficiency and demand. Their replication, including in international markets, is a contribution to both addressing global water challenges and strengthening the country's technological sovereignty," Belozyorov said.

He also noted that one of the key mechanisms for addressing these challenges is the efficient use of water resources, for example, through purification and reuse. For example, ASI supports innovative and technologically advanced solutions in the water supply sector.

Belozyorov noted that the selection of solutions for the implementation of the strategy for the sustainable development of the area around the Sea of Azov through 2040 is currently ongoing. A significant section of this strategy is devoted to the conservation and rational use of water resources - eliminating shortages of drinking and industrial water, reducing pollution, and maintaining the ecosystems of the Sea of Azov.

Projects sponsored by ASI

According to the ASI press service, projects supported by the agency include, for example, Reinnolts' Exerger multi-stage distillation technology for industrial wastewater treatment, which was ranked among the top 10 global water management solutions by the analytical portal StartUs Insights. This technology is highly versatile and enables the production of distilled water while simultaneously extracting secondary products, including potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and gypsum, from highly mineralized solutions.

ASI also supports a solution for wastewater treatment using sodium ferrate. It was developed by the Dobrokhim company. This project introduces a next-generation oxidizer that completely replaces chlorine and traditional reagents. It is non-toxic, and has a disinfecting effect. The resulting water can be reused in industry, agriculture, and municipal services. Another effective solution, also supported by the ASI, is the Greenlife Factory project to utilize bottom sediments to restore the ecosystem of water bodies. The solution encompasses a full cycle—from cleaning water bodies to producing valuable organic fertilizer for agriculture, urban landscaping, and improvement.