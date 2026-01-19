UAC to display Il-114-300, import-substituting SJ-100 abroad for first time

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) will showcase its newest civilian aircraft, Il-114-300 and import-substituting SJ-100, for the first time abroad, Rostec stated, adding that the aircraft will be presented at the Wings India 2026 exhibition.

The exhibition will be held in Hyderabad on January 28-31.

"United Aircraft Corporation of Rostec State Corporation will present its newest regional jets, Il-114-300 and import-substituting Superjet, for the first time abroad. The Russian-made aircraft will debut at the Wings India 2026 exhibition," according to the statement.

The SJ-100 will be presented at the static display in a special livery featuring elements of the Indian national flag. The aircraft is constructed using serial technologies and is equipped with Russian systems and components, including domestically produced PD-8 engines. The airliner first flew on September 5, 2025. It became the first aircraft built using serial technologies in the target configuration planned for delivery to customers.

The Il-114-300 aircraft will also be shown with its cabin installed.

"India is one of Russia's strategic partners: the state corporation Rostec has long and successfully developed close technological cooperation with its colleagues, including within the framework of the Make in India ideology. Our combat aircraft are traditionally in demand, but the civilian aviation sector also has great potential. The country is implementing the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik - Let ordinary citizens fly) program, which aims to make air travel more accessible and increase the number of regional airports. This creates favorable conditions for commercial success of SJ-100 and Il-114-300 on the local market," Rostec said.

Cutting-edge Russian civil aviation developments will be displayed at the UAC stand at the exhibition. Roundtable discussions devoted to aspects of the Indian aviation industry's development are also planned, with the participation of corporation specialists. "Regional airlines are showing significant interest in UAC civil aircraft, and demonstrations of SJ-100 and Il-114-300 are planned for specialists in the local aviation industry during the exhibition, with the assistance of the Russian trade mission in India," the statement reads.

SJ-100 is a Russian short-haul narrow-body aircraft, a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum domestically sourced components.

Il-114-300 is a modernized version of Il-114 turboprop aircraft. It is intended to replace the aging An-24 aircraft on domestic routes, as well as foreign-made aircraft of similar class such as the ATR72 (France) and the Bombardier Dash 8 (Canada).