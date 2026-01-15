{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
EU to lower price cap on Russian oil to $44.1 per barrel as of February 1

The document stated that the current price cap of $47.6 per barrel will expire on January 31, 2026

BRUSSELS, January 15. /TASS/. The European Union will reduce the price cap on Russian oil from $47.6 to $44.1 per barrel as of February 1, 2026, according to documentation released by the European Commission.

The document stated that the current price cap of $47.6 per barrel will expire on January 31, 2026, and that the new cap of $44.1 per barrel will take effect on February 1 of this year.

On December 5, 2022, the European Union imposed an embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian oil. The Group of Seven countries, the EU, and Australia simultaneously introduced a price cap on Russian oil transported by sea at $60 per barrel, thereby prohibiting transportation and related services for oil sold above that level. Similar restrictions on Russian petroleum products entered into force on February 5, 2023. In 2025, the oil price cap was lowered to $47.6 per barrel.

Sollers launches sales of Sollers SA6 bus in Russia starting from $161,800
The bus is designed for tourist, intercity, and corporate transportation
Burevestnik cruise missile processes large stock of data with AI — expert
Burevestnik can fly at both high and low altitudes which makes it invisible, Valery Polovinkin, scientific head of the Krylov State Research Center, said
Russia-Brazil cooperation commission meeting to be held on February 5 in hybrid format
It will be held under the joint chairmanship of Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Israel sought to drag US into conflict with Iran — Iranian top diplomat
"They started to shoot at people for one reason - they wanted to increase the number of deaths", Abbas Araghchi said
Britain weighs response to expulsion of embassy official from Russia — Foreign Office
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was expelling a British embassy diplomat over his involvement with UK intelligence services and that he must leave the country within two weeks
US may launch Tomahawk strikes on Iran from destroyers in region — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Washington retains sufficient military capability to carry out such attacks on Iran despite the absence of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the region
Iran receives information that Trump does not want war — envoy to Pakistan
Reza Amiri Moghadam added that Donald Trump had also asked Iran not to attack US interests in the Middle East
US captured sixth tanker linked to Venezuela — Reuters
According to the report, the operation took place in the Caribbean Sea
UK intelligence officer working undercover at embassy expelled from Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the relevant agencies, has decided to revoke Gareth Samuel Davies' accreditation
Denmark deploys special forces, military assets to Greenland — TV
On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced plans for a broader military presence in Greenland
Russian troops liberate Komarovka, forming buffer zone near Glukhov — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this section was static for a very long time
Battles at Kupyansk forcing Kiev to divert forces from other areas — expert
Vitaly Kiselev noted that Kiev is currently attempting to send small sabotage groups to Kupyansk, calling it an "adventure" of the Ukrainian officers
IN BRIEF: Russian forces expand buffer zones, disrupting enemy plans, senior general says
Russian forces liberated around eight localities and took more than 300 square km of land under control in the first two weeks of January
Colombian president says will meet with Trump on February 3
Gustavo Petro stressed that the government is sparing no effort to preserve public tranquility and prevent adverse impacts of Trump’s rhetoric on the country’s population
Russian General Staff chief inspects Battlegroup Center in Dnepropetrovsk area
Valery Gerasimov heard reports from commanders on the current situation
Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles, six fixed-wing drones shot down over Bryansk Region
Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that drone debris damaged windows in an apartment building, as well as the facade and windows of an administrative building in the Bryansky district
IDF keeping close eye on developments around Iran, put on high alert — spokesman
At the same time, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stressed that no special instructions have been issued for Israel’s civilian population
Kiev’s terrorist methods horrify even residents of Ukraine — official
Artem Zhoga called the Ukrainian regime criminal in nature
OSCE can start monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine right after its start — chairman-in-office
According to Ignazio Cassis, the OSCE’s participation in efforts to maintain a ceasefire in Ukraine would be legitimate in Moscow’s eyes
US would be making 'grave' error by using force against Iran — Russian lawmaker
Slutsky noted that the protests in Iran "are a classic ‘color revolution’
Israel may strike Iran — former top Austrian diplomat
Karin Kneissl added that what US President Donald Trump called a "twelve-day war" was actually "a kind of temporary ceasefire, partly due to the fact that the Israelis had problems"
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Only US can force Russia, China to leave areas near Greenland — Trump
The US president noted that two dogsleds won’t do it
US puts $700 billion price tag on Greenland — NBC
The TV channel said that scientific experts and former American officials were involved in assessing the monetary value of Greenland
Russian troops liberate Komarovka in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day
Trump blames Kiev for delaying conflict settlement
US President said that Vladimir Zelensky is the reason why the settlement efforts are not bringing about the desired result
EU pays minimum amount for Russian gas in five years in November 2025
In the reported period, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 752.5 mln euros
First European servicemen arrive in Greenland — newspaper
According to Bild, a Danish military transport plane landed last night at the airport in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland
Russia says ready to be briefed by US on meeting with 'coalition of willing'
According to Sergey Lavrov, contacts between the two countries on Ukraine are based on the solid foundation built in Alaska
Trump not seeking sustained war in Iran, would deliver swift, decisive blow — NBC
According to the sources, the US president conveyed those plans to his national security team
Avtovaz plans to sell 370,000 cars in Russia in 2026
Everything will depend on the market and the market will depend on macroeconomic conditions, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said
Venezuelan authorized President Rodriguez says held long phone call with Trump
According to her, they discussed "the agenda of bilateral cooperation in the interests of <…> the peoples, as well as outstanding issues in relations between the governments"
American IT giant makes Ukraine free testing ground for drones — expert
Roman Shkurlatov added that the Americans make the Ukrainian military buy their finished products without sharing their technologies with the Ukrainians
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
US should account for nuclear potential of entire West, not only China’s — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia respects the position of China, which does not see the need for its inclusion in the treaty
Denmark obligated to return fire if US attacks Greenland — Defense Ministry
Spokesman Tobias Roed Jensen cited a 1952 royal decree that applies to the entire Kingdom, including Greenland
Safety of British soldiers in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed — Russian MP
Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated that he would not send troops to Ukraine if the conflict ends unless he was confident of their safety
Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
Trump will not seriously intervene in Venezuela to avoid repeating mistakes — expert
The US president doesn't intend to repeat the mistakes the US made in Afghanistan or Iraq, and this is a new development, Andrey Sidorov, PhD in history and associate professor at the Department of History at Lomonosov Moscow State University, added
Riyadh assures Iran it will not permit its territory to be used for strikes — media
Reuters previously reported, citing European officials, that a US military operation against Iran appears likely and could begin within the next 24 hours
Russian meat exports surge by 10.6% in 2025
Meat and meat products constitute a significant volume of supplies, over 911,000 tons
WhatsApp to be completely blocked in Russia this year — lawmaker
Andrey Svintsov said this is because WhatsApp is owned by Meta, recognized as the extremist company in Russia
Trump says held 'great' phone call with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez
"We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela," the US President told reporters
Vance's participation in Greenland talks alarms Europe — newspaper
Politico said Copenhagen and the Greenland authorities had initially hoped for calm consultations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Trump makes it clear that Zelensky undermines Ukrainian settlement — Dmitriev
The US president earlier said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is being delayed because of Kiev's position
Pentagon obtains, secretly tests device that causes Havana syndrome — CNN
Experts continue to study the device and are looking for its connection to dozens of bizarre incidents that the authorities have not been able to explain
Russia not recognizing illegitimate sanctions — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova commented on 25% tariffs set by the US for countries trading with Iran
Over 1,000 civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks on 44 Russian regions — investigation
According to chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, investigators are taking measures to identify all those responsible for these attacks, including Ukrainian army commanders who issued relevant orders
Ex-top Austrian diplomat reveals what BRICS needs to do to counter US policies
"BRICS has no mechanisms," Karin Kneissl noted
Trump says US wants to have Greenland, despite Denmark’s objections
US President added that he had already discussed this matter with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Trump says wants to visit Venezuela, expects Rodriguez to visit US
"She's been very good to deal with," the US leader warned
Austria’s ex-top diplomat doesn’t rule out Greenland becoming 51st US state
According to the former Austrian Foreign Minister, the region’s geostrategic location is what matters most for US President Donald Trump
FACTBOX: New searches, 'unmasking' in Ukraine corruption scandal
Leader of the Batkivshchina party Yulia Timoshenko confirmed the searches at her party's office and denied all accusations
Kiev mayor admits worst energy situation since February 2022
Vitaly Klitschko added that "the capital is functioning under extreme conditions"
Europe needs to acquire weapons similar to Russian 'Oreshnik' — French president
Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is within the range of the 'Oreshnik'
Russian stock indices growing on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.21% to 2,702.69 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.57% to 1,083.61 points
EC introduces requirement to purchase European weapons for Kiev’s €90 bln loan
"If the capabilities needed for the war with Russia are not available in Europe, they can be purchased outside of it," Ursula von der Leyen added
Gazprom says gas reserves in Europe approach historic lows
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 12, the fill level of Europe’s UGS facilities fell to 53%, with 53.9 bln cubic meters of gas remaining
FACTBOX: What is known about undercover British intelligence officer exposed in Moscow
Russia’s Federal Security Service stated that the British intelligence officer working undercover at the embassy is being expelled from the country
EU may form battalions of 'Ukrainian mafia' for Ukrainian army — expert
Particular attention is being paid to offenders and individuals suspected of involvement in ethnic criminal groups, Alexander Stepanov noted
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
Press review: EU mulls Russia oil sanctions as Trump hits Iran trade partners with tariffs
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 14th
UK evacuates its diplomats from Iran — media
According to The Daily Telegraph, the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the security situation in Iran
Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center
"It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon", Valery Polovinkin noted
US military 'likely' to move on Iran in next 24 hours — Reuters
An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, but the scale and timing are still unclear
Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued
As a result of timely measures, all 14 people who were on the ship were rescued
Orban says $800 bln Ukraine aid won’t grow on trees, Europeans to foot bill
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that Hungary will not fund Ukraine and, in doing so, support EU leaders’ aim to continue the conflict there
Venezuela, US tariff threats on Russia's partners, Macron's policy: Lavrov's comments
The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow signals its openness to contacts with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
Iran’s IRGC forces ready to respond to enemy miscalculations — commander
Mohammad Pakpour emphasized that the crimes committed by Israeli and American mercenaries in the republic "will never be forgotten"
Iran riots spearheaded by West to create pretext for military invasion — source
"Many of the detainees confessed that they had received money from abroad," the source said
Russia expels British diplomat over ties to intelligence services — Foreign Ministry
The ministry said that Britain’s charge d’affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia was informed on Thursday that Russia’s competent authorities had obtained the relevant information
Denmark may consider leaving NATO due to Greenland situation — Kneissl
Karin Kneissl noted that it is not yet possible to say exactly what form the confrontation between the USA and Denmark will take, but "in a certain sense, the situation is archaic"
Trump says going to ‘talk basics’ with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado
According to the US leader, he doesn’t want her to give him her Nobel Peace Prize
EU fails to appoint Ukraine negotiator — Politico
According to the report, there are "serious disagreements" between EU countries on the details of this appointment
Russia wants peace, not confrontation in Arctic — ambassador to Denmark
"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory," Vladimir Barbin said
Russia handed over 1,400 tons of grain to Bolivia — Embassy
The transfer of this cargo "confirms that even in conditions of global crises, Russia remains a reliable partner that does not leave friends alone and is ready to support in the decisive moment," Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Dmitry Verchenko said
Qatar confirms withdrawal of some personnel from US air base amid regional escalation
The International Media Office of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions
British charge d’affaires leaves Russian Foreign Ministry building without any comment
Danae Dholakia, who had been summoned to Russia’s MFA earlier on Thursday, spent around a quarter of an hour there
Attempt to 'kidnap' Putin fraught with disastrous outcome for initiator — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova referred to a comment by Defense Secretary John Healy during his January 9 visit to Kiev, where he said that he would like to kidnap Putin to "bring the Russian president to justice"
Golden Dome is US attempt to counter Russian hypersonic weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov added that to ensure strategic dominance in the Arctic, the Pentagon plans to deploy additional ground tracking stations and radar systems in Greenland
US ups ante over Greenland, shifting from diplomacy to business deal — expert
Nikolay Novik emphasized that deploying US Vice President JD Vance to the negotiations is a clear signal of it
Proposal to seize Russian assets remains in effect — European Commission
The Russian assets were frozen permanently and these can only be released if the qualified majority of EU countries votes for that, Ursula von der Leyen stressed
US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump
US President said earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran
US will not be able to repeat Venezuelan scenario in Iran — Chinese expert
Jin Liangxiang noted that Iran’s retaliatory actions during last year’s 12-day conflict with Israel have made Washington and Tel Aviv more cautious about Iran’s missile capabilities
Third party won’t change nature of Russia-Iran ties — Lavrov
"These relations are based on agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Iran," the Russian foreign minister said
FACTBOX: What is known about US Golden Dome missile defense system
US President Donald Trump stated that Greenland is of strategic importance for building the Golden Dome missile defense system
Russia strongly calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — MFA
It also emphasized the need "to create conditions for resolving any existing problems between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue"
German servicemen leave for Greenland — news agency
On Wednesday evening, the German Defense Ministry announced that it would send 13 troops to the island to study "the framework conditions for a potential military contribution to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region"
US military operation in Iran would deepen crisis — newspaper
According to The Hindu, "the solution is not another bombing campaign"
All assets of Roszarubezhneft in Venezuela acquired by Russia under market conditions
Roszarubezhneft holds stakes in joint oil and gas enterprises with the Venezuelan side
What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges
Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Speaker Olga Postolyuk has confirmed the charges against Yulia Timoshenko, who faces five to ten years in prison
Kiev is increasing number of NATO EW systems in special military op zone — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that a number of other UAV operator crews are being formed in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces
Medvedev links charges against Timoshenko to Zelensky's campaign against political rivals
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev compared the political struggle in Kiev to pigs fighting "for the right to eat from the trough filled with slop"
Former PM Timoshenko says Ukraine governed from abroad
Yulia Timoshenko said her party would oppose legislation that undermines the country’s sovereignty
IMF chief arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky — Reuters
The sources say Kristalina Georgieva is also planning to meet with Prime Minister Yuliya Sviridenko and Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshny
Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela’s Rodriguez
"We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover", US President said
Russia considers dialogue with US on Ukraine necessary — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is also important for Moscow to outline its own views on the settlement discussions
Russian-Chinese trade turnover down by 6.9% yoy to $228 bln in 2025 — trade envoy
Alexey Dakhnovsky underscored that despite the decline Russia retained its place among China's top five trading partners
Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization for 18th time
According to live television footage of the parliament session, 333 and 312 deputies voted in favor of the measures, respectively
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
IRGC increases missile production — Aerospace Forces' chief
According to Major-General Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, the air force is now on full combat alert
