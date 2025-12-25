Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.09% to 2,717.7 points and 1,091.5 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.124 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.24% at 2,713.46 points and at 1,089.79 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 5.75 kopecks at 11.08 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.17% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,724.59 points.