Bank of Russia under pressure due to key rate level — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Central Bank is all the time under pressure because of the key rate level but is independent according to the law and there is no need to interfere in decisions it takes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"The Central Bank is under continuous pressure; there are many disputed issues related to the high key rate," the head of state said. "According to our law, the Bank of Russia works independently. And I try not to interfere in decisions it makes. And [I] try to safeguard it against influence and pressure of all kinds from the outside. The Bank of Russia in general does not merely cope but it acts fairly responsibly," Putin noted.

Inflation will be less than 6% at the end of the year, the president added.