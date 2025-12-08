Trade turnover between China, Russia down 8.7% in January-November to $203 bln

BEIJING, December 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 8.7% in January-November 2025 year-on-year to $203.67 bln, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.

Supplies from China to Russia decreased by 11.9% to $91.6 bln, according to data released. Deliveries from Russia to China in the reporting period lost 5.9% to $112.07 bln.

That brings Russia’s positive balance in January-November to $20.47 bln, which is 42.3% higher than in the same period in 2024.

In November, trade between the two countries showed more positive dynamics compared to October, having increased by 4.5% to $20.38 bln. Exports from China to Russia amounted to $9.55 bln last month (an increase of 12.2%). Imports from Russia to China was almost flat at $10.83 bln.

Oil, natural gas, and coal account for the bulk of Russian goods exported to China by value. Other commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, clothing, and footwear.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 26.3% in 2023 to $240 bln. In 2024, it reached a record level of over $244 bln.