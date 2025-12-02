Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 77.46 rubles for December 3

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 77.4631 rubles for December 3, down twenty-four kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by 49 kopecks to 89.8514 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 10.9251 rubles, down three kopecks.

The Central Bank said last June that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.