Cargo turnover at Russian seaports down 1.5% to 732.6 mln tons in January-October

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports totaled 732.6 mln tons in the first ten months of 2025, which is 1.5% lower than in the same period of 2024, according to a report published on the website of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

The data showed that the volume of dry cargo handled reached 362.9 mln tons (down 2.1%), while the volume of liquid cargo transshipment stood at 369.7 mln tons (down 0.7%).

During the same period, exports amounted to 574.7 mln tons (down 2.1%), imports to 34.1 mln tons (down 3.1%), transit cargo to 62.1 mln tons (up 13.2%), and coastal shipping to 61.9 mln tons (down 7.7%).

Cargo turnover at seaports of the Arctic Basin declined by 5.3% to 73.3 mln tons, the Baltic Basin by 0.9% to 226.6 mln tons, the Azov-Black Sea Basin by 6.1% to 219.1 mln tons, and the Caspian Basin by 14.6% to 6.5 mln tons. Cargo turnover at Far Eastern Basin seaports amounted to 207.1 mln tons, an increase of 5.1%.