Federal Air Transport Agency reports status of work on Baikal, Ladoga, Osvei aircraft

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The status of work on three regional airline aircraft – the Baikal, Ladoga, and Osvei – was discussed at a meeting of the aircraft certification headquarters as part of the Civil Aviation special project, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported, citing Andrey Dorofeyev, Director of Quality and Certification at the Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UWCA, the aircraft's developer).

An application for a type certificate for the Baikal aircraft has been submitted to the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Aviation Register of Russia, which is subordinate to the agency. UWCA specialists are determining the aircraft's certification basis due to the import substitution of the powerplant.

According to Dorofeev, certification of the VK-800 engine and AV-901 propeller is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The first flight of the Baikal prototype with these engines is expected by the end of 2025. Specialists expect to receive the aircraft's type certificate in 2026.

UWCA expects to build the first prototype of the Ladoga aircraft by the end of the year, Dorofeev noted. The Ladoga's first flight is scheduled for mid-2026. The mockup commission's concerns have been addressed, the certification basis has been approved, and the certification test program has been presented. Certification of the TV7-117ST-02 engine for the aircraft is expected in 2026. The Ladoga is scheduled to receive its aircraft type certificate in 2029.

The Osvei aircraft has passed the inspection by the mock-up committee, Dorofeev reported. The reporting documentation will subsequently be submitted to the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Russian Aviation Register. The issue of the aircraft type certificate is also scheduled for 2029.

As previously reported, according to the comprehensive aviation industry development program, Russia plans to produce 105 TVRS-44 Ladoga aircraft, 158 Osvey (LMS-192) aircraft, and 139 Baikal (LMS-901) aircraft by 2030.